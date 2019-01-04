Posted: Jan 04, 2019 1:53 PMUpdated: Jan 04, 2019 1:58 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Assessor Todd Mathes says there are several tax exemptions that people should know about. Those tax exemptions include the homestead exemption, the additional homestead exemption, the 100-percent disabled veteran’s exemption and the senior freeze exemption. Mathes explains that the income amount for the senior freeze amount has risen.

The senior freeze exemption is based on incomes of $63,000 or less. Mathes says the income can be combined with anyone living in the residence.

He says that the senior freeze will literally freeze your property value where it is right now. That keeps you if you’re 65 and older at a steady rate so you can afford to pay your taxes. Mathes would go on to say that the freeze only freezes your home’s value, not your tax rate.

In his 18 years as Washington County's Assessor, Mathes says property values haven't dropped much. He says that if the property value of your home were to drop, the county would drop your evaluation as well.

Mathes would add that they would never freeze you at the value you’re at. He says the will never go down, but also notes that the value won’t go up.