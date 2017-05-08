Posted: Jan 04, 2019 2:36 PMUpdated: Jan 04, 2019 2:36 PM

Ty Loftis

Randall Jones defeated Jerry Howerton in November’s general election to take over as Osage County Commissioner in District 1. Jones was sworn in on Wednesday, but I had a chance to talk to with Howerton about his time with the county and what he is looking forward to about retirement.

Prior to his two-year term as County Commissioner, Howerton had been an assistant under previous commissioners and was also a road supervisor for six years. Howerton says serving under the previous commissioners helped prepare him for the last two years.

Howerton says it will take some time adjusting to retirement.

Howerton and Jones have worked together for 25 years and will be working together for the next month.