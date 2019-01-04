Posted: Jan 04, 2019 2:46 PMUpdated: Jan 04, 2019 2:47 PM

Garrett Giles

A presentation of the 2017-2018 Annual Financial Audit for the City of Dewey and the City of Dewey’s Public Works Authority will be given on Monday. Hood & Associates CPAs will be on hand during the Dewey City Council meeting and Dewey Public Works Authority meeting to give the presentation. The Dewey City Council will take action on the presentations in both meetings when the presentations conclude.

Later in the Dewey City Council Meeting, the council will discuss the possibility of purchasing two parcels of land. They will then vote to enter into an executive session before discussing the possibility of naming two active or retired police officers to serve on the Police Department Board of Review.

When the Dewey City Council meeting adjourns, the council will move into the Public Works Authority meeting. A special Dewey Educational Facilities Meeting will follow the Public Works meeting. In that special Educational Facilities Meeting the council will take action on a Fiscal Year 2017-2018 audit.