Posted: Jan 04, 2019 3:42 PMUpdated: Jan 04, 2019 3:43 PM

Garrett Giles

A man that appeared before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse Thursday reappeared in court on Friday afternoon. Aaron Lawson has been charged with second degree burglary for an alleged vehicle burglary attempt on Wednesday.

According to an affidavit, the arresting officer responded to a call about a suspicious maroon Ford F150 with a trailer attached to it. Lawson was identified as the driver when the officer made contact. Lawson stated that he received a call from someone in Florida who told him to go to a residence in Bartlesville to pickup a white minivan to take to Tulsa. Lawson couldn’t recall who the caller was when asked. The title of the van and a handwritten note had been sent to Lawson. The officer noted that the title was not signed and the note was not notarized.

The homeowner at the residence had come to the scene and identified clothes that belong to her in the bed of the truck Lawson was driving. The affidavit stated further that the homeowner says she doesn’t currently reside in the home but her home had been burglarized in the past. Other belonging in Lawson’s truck that were found included checks and credit cards that belonged to other persons. Bond for Lawson was set at $5,000. He is to reappear in court on Jan. 18 at 9 a.m.