Posted: Jan 04, 2019 3:54 PMUpdated: Jan 04, 2019 3:57 PM

Garrett Giles

Among the items on the Dewey School Board’s agenda list is the possibility of naming a new head football coach for the Dewey Bulldoggers. The potentially new head football coach will have to be certified as a teacher also. Sports will have interviews with the new coach after it is announced in Monday evening’s meeting.

The Dewey School Board will also take action to accept the three resignations. The Dewey School Board will take action to accept the resignations of Farah Hines and Jessica Serafin. Both are teaching aides at the school. The board will also accept the resignation of Gary Rhoton, a bus driver for DPS. With the resignations of the teaching aides the board will also take action to hire two new teaching assistants.

Later in the meeting, the Dewey School Board may enter into an executive session to discuss an annual evaluation of Superintendent Vince Vincent. They will also discuss Vincent’s contract in that executive session. Action may be taken on the matter when the board exits the executive session on Monday evening. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. in the administration building.