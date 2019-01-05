News
Local News
Posted: Jan 05, 2019
Medical Marijuana Comes to Bartlesville
Charlie Taraboletti
Medical marijuana came to Bartlesville on Saturday. People were lined up along Frank Phillips Blvd ready for the Dank Medic Clinic's grand opeing and patient drive. Patients were up front about what they were there for.
The patient drive sign showed hours of 10 to 8 o'clock with a street party from noon to 5.
We asked how long patients expected the exam to last
While some were local residents others were from out of town.
A sign in front of the clinic advertised a low cost patient drive event for pations to get their recommendation for 25 dollars
