Posted: Jan 05, 2019 10:46 AMUpdated: Jan 05, 2019 10:46 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Medical marijuana came to Bartlesville on Saturday. People were lined up along Frank Phillips Blvd ready for the Dank Medic Clinic's grand opeing and patient drive. Patients were up front about what they were there for.

The patient drive sign showed hours of 10 to 8 o'clock with a street party from noon to 5.

While some were local residents others were from out of town.