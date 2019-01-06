Posted: Jan 06, 2019 4:17 PMUpdated: Jan 06, 2019 4:18 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

For decades it has been the Bartlesville's city attorney administering the oath of office to members of the city council, but Mayor Dale Copeland will administer the oath of office to newly-appointed City Attorney, Jess Kane Monday night.

The agenda for the city council meeting calls for the council to act on a bid for golf course bunker repairs at Adams Golf Course. The council is also expected to approve a contract with Jonesplan LLC to act as construction manager at risk services on the Tower Center at Unity Square project.

Monday night's city council meeting is set for 7 o'clock at the City Center building in downtown Bartlesville.