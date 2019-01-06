Posted: Jan 06, 2019 4:34 PMUpdated: Jan 06, 2019 4:34 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Washington County commissioners will fulfill several required duties Monday morning. GThe board will convene in their normal meeting room at 9 o'clock and immediately elect a chairman and vice-chairman of the board for 2019. The board will then re-convene at the Washington County jail for the required annual jail inspection.

Once that duty is performed, board members will the move back to the courthouse and appoint themselves to serve on various boards and commissions in 2019. The board will also approve the dates for meetings this year.

Monday morning's meeting will convene in the second-floor meeting room of the courthouse administrative building.