Posted: Jan 07, 2019 10:47 AMUpdated: Jan 07, 2019 11:07 AM

Garrett Giles

State statute requires the Washington County Commissioners to have an annual tour of the Washington County Correctional Facility. The Washington County Commissioners spent about an hour at the county jailhouse for their tour on Monday morning.

District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle says everything went really well on the tour. He says the new camera system at the jail has been appreciated by the jail staff. According to Antle, he says that the new camera system adds a functionality the jail didn't have previously.

Antle would go on to say it sets a high standard for other jails. Those that constructed it show how a building like the Washington County Correctional Facility can be maintained and operated. Antle says the current facility in Washington County has been used for 8 years and has mainted and operated well over time.

Commissioner Antle would say that the county spends $133 per inmate at the jail for food which is the biggest expense associated with the jail. A mechanic is on hand at the jail which greatly reduces vehicle maintenance costs for Washington County. And as for jail needs, the commissioners say a new electrical lift is needed for the jail that can be used in other areas in the county like the fair grounds.