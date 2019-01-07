Posted: Jan 07, 2019 1:36 PMUpdated: Jan 07, 2019 1:36 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata Ironmen got off to a strong start prior to winter break, but saw some of their momentum dissipate after a 63-37 loss to Caney, Kansas on Friday. The loss snapped a four-game winning for Nowata who now sits at 7-3 on the season.

Nowata will have a chance to get back on the right track with a road game against Welch on Tuesday night. The Ironmen will look to get back to its defensive fundamentals after giving up 63 points, the second-most allowed this season.

Nowata handled Welch once already this season as they won 54-17 on Dec. 1. The Ironmen also won two matchups last season by a combined 86 points. The Wildcats are winless in ten games this year.

Radio coverage can be heard on KRIG 104.9 FM starting at 8 p.m.