Posted: Jan 07, 2019 3:31 PMUpdated: Jan 07, 2019 3:31 PM

Ty Loftis

On Dec. 30, 2018 Michael Walker Sr. was arrested on charges of attempted arson, threats to kill and a violation of protective order.

At approximately 2:30 in the afternoon, an officer was dispatched to 1304 S. Armstrong in Bartlesville in regards to Walker attempting to catch the residence on fire with a lighter. Upon arriving at the scene, dispatch was able to confirm that the victim had a protective order against Mr. Walker that was served on Dec. 23.

The victim stated that just prior to calling police, she smelled burnt plastic. She went outside to investigate and found a silver lighter on the seal of a broken window. Above the lighter was a burnt area on the white window pane and part of the plastic had been melted away. Inside the “trigger” of the lighter was a broken piece of wood, which was used to try and keep the flame lit.

Mr. Walker had sent a number of threatening texts to the victim. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 18 at 9 a.m. Bond is set at $50,000.