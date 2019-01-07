Posted: Jan 07, 2019 7:23 PMUpdated: Jan 07, 2019 7:27 PM

Garrett Giles

Following Superintendent Vince Vincent’s appreciation of the board for School Board Appreciation month, the Dewey School Board got the ball rolling on their meeting Monday evening.

The board entered into an executive session in the meeting to discuss Superintendent Vincent’s annual evaluation and his contract.

The board also accepted three resignations. Farah Hines and Jessica Serafin were two elementary classroom aides that had their resignations approved. Bus driver Gary Rhoton also had his resignation approved.

Later the school board approved the hiring of Trent Turner as the Dewey Bulldoggers head football coach. Sports will have more on the new hire. Debbie Nealson and Sherri Van would later be hired as the teaching aides to fill in for Farah Hines and Jessica Serafin.