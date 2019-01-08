Posted: Jan 08, 2019 8:32 AMUpdated: Jan 08, 2019 8:32 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

ABB has announced that its Measurement & Analytics Business Unit will consolidate its North American process gas chromatograph analyzer manufacturing in Bartlesville by the end of 2019. The decision was made in order to establish a center of excellence for gas analyzer research, development, and production in a single world-class North American facility. ABB chose its Bartlesville plant due to its track record of innovation, effi-ciency and proximity to customers.

According to head of ABB’s Measurement & Analytics Nick Grant, the decision was made to strengthen the company’s analytical business in the North American market by serving its customers better. He says ABB expects the expansion will provide new jobs to the Bartlesville area, with the bulk of that hiring occurring in the first six months of 2019.