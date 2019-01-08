Posted: Jan 08, 2019 8:34 AMUpdated: Jan 08, 2019 8:34 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Osage Nation is calling a court decision a victory. The US Supreme Court has refused to hear a case involving the Osage Wind project.

The developers of the controversial wind project asked the Supreme Court to overturn an appeals court ruling requiring a mining permit, by either the Bureau of Indian Affairs or the Osage Minerals Council.

That decision will allow the tribe and the federal government to potentially seek damages over unauthorized mining in Osage County.