Posted: Jan 08, 2019 10:30 AMUpdated: Jan 08, 2019 10:30 AM
Power Delays Newspaper Publication
Charlie Taraboletti
A power outage will delay delivery of today's Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise. According to information from the E-E's Chris Day, Public Service Company of Oklahoma is aware of the problem. He says the paper has received numerous calls about the delay.
As of mid-morning there was no estimate of repair time available. Newspaper staff want you to know that the paper will be delivered as soon as possible after power is restored.
