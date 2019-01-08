Posted: Jan 08, 2019 10:30 AMUpdated: Jan 08, 2019 10:30 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A power outage will delay delivery of today's Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise. According to information from the E-E's Chris Day, Public Service Company of Oklahoma is aware of the problem. He says the paper has received numerous calls about the delay.

As of mid-morning there was no estimate of repair time available. Newspaper staff want you to know that the paper will be delivered as soon as possible after power is restored.