Posted: Jan 08, 2019 11:52 AMUpdated: Jan 08, 2019 11:53 AM

Garrett Giles

The City of Bartlesville wants to gauge the collective interest Bartlesville citizens have when it comes to recycling. Mayor Dale Copeland says cost is one thing but the concept of recycling is much greater than the cost.

Mayor Copeland would go on to explain that there are many differences in recyclable materials that must be understood. Glass can be tricky to recycle while aluminum is easier to recycle. There is also a difference in cardboard and pasteboard that requires some attention to detail.

Copeland says the survey will focus on the what services Bartlesville customers would want. The survey will determine the proper role of the City of Bartlesville in this process for recycling and waste services. According to Copeland, this is the case because you should decide what services take place and you should decide what the valid expense is for those services since they revolve around your money. Copeland says the City of Bartlesville is sensitive to spending your money the right way.

Copeland notes that the survey should be made available soon on their website. Simply go to cityofbartlesville.org. If you are without internet you could go to the Bartlesville Public Library to take the survey. Notices will go out with your next water bill.

Mayor Copeland says it may take several months for the results to be reviewed before any action will be taken.