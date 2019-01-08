Posted: Jan 08, 2019 1:43 PMUpdated: Jan 08, 2019 1:44 PM

Garrett Giles

A power outage delays the delivery of today’s Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise. According to information from the E-E’s Assistant Editor Nathan Thompson, the Public Service Company of Oklahoma will have to realign power to many businesses along Nowata Road thanks to a transformer that blew around 10 o’clock Tuesday morning.

Thompson says the E-E is sending their paper to The Shawnee News-Star to be published. Some customers will receive their paper late tonight according to Thompson. Others may receive the Tuesday paper and the Wednesday paper tomorrow. The E-E apologize for their readership's understanding of something that was out of their control.

Thompson would say that The Shawnee News-Star is the Examiner Enterprise’s sister paper. Both the E-E and the Shawnee News-Star are owned by Gatehouse Media. Thompson says that their phone lines are also down due to the power outage. He thanks everyone again for their patience as they do what they can to get their publication out as quickly as possible.