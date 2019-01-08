Posted: Jan 08, 2019 2:04 PMUpdated: Jan 08, 2019 2:19 PM

A man charged in a 2016 child pornography case was arrested on a warrant on Tuesday. Christopher West made an appearance in front of special judge Jared Sigler at the Washington County Courthouse.

According to an affidavit, investigators targeted West after two anonymous tips were given to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in 2015. The tips allege that West was talking about sexual scenarios with a neighbor and her minor daughter. West admitted to investigators that these conversations were held.

In January 2016, a search warrant of West’s Bartlesville residence produced a cell phone and three different computers. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents discovered nearly 300 photos or videos that were deemed to be child pornography.

West had been in the Clark County Detention Center in Kentucky when the warrant was executed. West was charged with possession of obscene material. He is currently being held on $50,000 bond. West is scheduled to appear in court next on January 18.