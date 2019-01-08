Posted: Jan 08, 2019 2:30 PMUpdated: Jan 08, 2019 2:30 PM

Voters in the 2018 General Obligation Bond Fund Election approved the $1.7 million downtown community green space project and contracts have been approved to move ahead with the project.

At Monday’s City Council meeting in Bartlesville, the city council agreed to approve a contract with GFAC Engineering, which will provide geotechnical engineering services for the Tower Center at Unity Square. They also approved a contract with Jonesplan LLC to provide construction management to the project.

In November, the city council approved a concept design for the project, provided pro-bono by Ambler Architects. GFAC Engineering will provide a geotechnical analysis of the soils in the proposed stage area for a footing/foundation design for the proposed structures, which consists of an awning, bathroom and storage room. The cost for the services will be $3,900.

Jonesplan LLC will complete their contract in two phases. Cost for pre-construction services will be $17,120 and will be complete by April.