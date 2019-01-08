Posted: Jan 08, 2019 3:03 PMUpdated: Jan 08, 2019 3:28 PM

Garrett Giles

A Copan City Council woman and beauty shop owner has been diagnosed with stage three colon cancer. Copan Beauty Shop Owner Kay Holmes was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer on Nov. 29, 2018 which required partial removal of her colon. Since the surgery, the cancer has spread to her liver.

Now Kay’s daughter Kayce Whitaker says cancer centers and insurance companies have been unwilling to help treat her cancer. Kayce says she went to medical school recently and cannot believe the treatment her mother has received in recent months. Hearing that her mother's cancer is not a life or death situtation "disgusts" Kayce.

According to Kayce on the GoFundMe she created for her mother, cancer centers affiliated St. John Medical Center have declined charity care help for Kay Holmes. Holmes has also been denied Medicaid and no other cancer center will see her without a $6000 deposit.

On top of the GoFundMe, Kayce says they have an Arvest Bank account set up in Kay Ko Holmes’ name. Local stores in Copan have jars to help raise funds for Holmes. Kayce says they also have a meal train for anyone that wants to donate meals. If you wish to donate meals, contact Kayce at 918.440.9984.

On the GoFundMe page, Kayce says, "I know this is a shot in the dark but I want to try to reach this out to anyone that would be willing to help. Kay Ko has a husband, two children, and two grandchildren that need her healthy and alive. Anything helps and is very much appreciated. We would also appreciate prayers and good vibes to be sent our way. Thanks in advance."

During the phone conversation with Kayce, she said her mom is "a sweet lady." She would add that all people say that about their mothers, but she knows it's true with her own mother because she loves her.