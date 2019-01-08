Posted: Jan 08, 2019 3:06 PMUpdated: Jan 08, 2019 3:06 PM

Ty Loftis

The City Council voted at its regular scheduled meeting to enter into a contract with United LLC of Tulsa to replace the sand and sub-drains in all of their green side bunkers at the Adams Golf Course. The bunkers will be reshaped, new sub-drains will be installed and a bunker liner will be added to the new sand.

The project was included in the 2018 voter-approved General Bond Election. The project will be partly funded by the G.O. Bond funds, as well as funds from the 2018 Golf Course Memorial Fund and unallocated half-cent sales tax funding. The total cost of the contract approved will be $143,320.

The project is expected to begin in late February or early March and is expected to take six weeks, pending weather.