Posted: Jan 08, 2019 3:18 PMUpdated: Jan 08, 2019 3:21 PM

Garrett Giles

Two distinct preferences have come out of the “Putting the U in OKM Music” survey. OKM Music opened the survey to the public on Dec. 1st and the public had until Dec. 15th to decide which artist out of five listed artists would perform in the Annual OKM Music Festival in June.

Production Manager Cassie Mihm that OKM Music will take steps to make the concert happen when they narrow the survey results down to one artist. Mihm says they will ned to get the public to prefund the concert by purchasing tickets in advance. OKM Music will also take donations for the concert.

If they are unable to reach the financial goal for the concert, there will be no big concert and there will be a 100-percent money back guarantee to those who purchased ticket in advanced. People who made donations would also get their money back.

Mihm says the goal is to get the community involved so they can have what they want. The five artists listed for the public to choose in December’s survey include: Foreigner, Harry Styles, The Fray, Michael Bolton and the Eli Young Band. OKM Music will not release the final results for a couple of weeks.