Posted: Jan 08, 2019 6:15 PMUpdated: Jan 08, 2019 6:15 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council met for a regular scheduled meeting Monday evening at City Hall and things were pretty uneventful.

Ward Two Representative Steve Holcombe questioned City Manager Larry Eulert to make sure the city budget was in order.

Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Director Joni Nash was on hand to give an economic update. Nash said a podcast she participated in back in July has finally been released and it puts Pawhuska in a very positive light. The podcast, which can be found on Itunes, is based out of Nashville and focuses on unique rural communities.

The next regular scheduled city council meeting will take place on Feb. 12 at 5:30 in the evening at City Hall in Pawhuska.