Posted: Jan 08, 2019 8:10 PMUpdated: Jan 08, 2019 8:10 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Second-District Oklahoma Congressman Markwayne Mullin says he stands with the president on the need for border security. The congressman released a statement after President Donald Trump’s Address to the Nation on the Humanitarian and National Security Crisis on our Southern Border:

Mullin says President Trump’s message to the American people was abundantly clear. He says the country cannot ignore the facts any longer. There is a humanitarian and national security crisis at our country’s southern border.

In the last three months, more than 60,000 individuals traveled to our southern border. Of those, Mullin says approximately 85 percent crossed our border illegally. Border security agents arrested 17,000 adults with criminal records at the border in FY18.

Mullin’s statement says the Department of Homeland Security kept 3,755 known or suspected terrorists out of the U.S. in FY17. In the last month, Customs and Border Protection encountered 22,000 children at the border, including 4,000 children under the age of five.

Mullin says every American inside our borders is worth protecting and he will stand with the president in his continued efforts to build the wall and secure our borders.