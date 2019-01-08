Posted: Jan 08, 2019 8:20 PMUpdated: Jan 08, 2019 8:20 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

First District Congressman, Kevin Hern released a statement following the president’s address to the nation Tuesday night. Hern says the situation at our Southern border grows worse every day. Hern goes on to says let’s be clear – we are in this situation because Chuck Schumer and the Senate Democrats refuse to come to the table.

Representative Hern says in 2006, the Democrats widely supported a physical barrier at the border. But now that it’s politically valuable to them, they have been obstructive at every point in the conversation.

Hern goes on to say President Trump is doing exactly what he promised the American people, and exactly what he said he would do for the last two years – breaking the Washington status quo in the process.