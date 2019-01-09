Posted: Jan 09, 2019 6:30 AMUpdated: Jan 09, 2019 6:30 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville Varsity Pom Squad placed 2nd with its hip-hop routine last weekend in Oklahoma City at the OSDTDA competition in the 6A division. The JV squad took 3rd in the Pom and Jazz division. The Middle School squad placed 2nd in the Pom division.

Junior, Gloria Castillo placed 2nd in the senior solo division. Senior, Cassie Harding Castillo won the State Title with their duet in the small senior ensemble division. Savannah Kuehn, sophomore and Livia Hartman, freshman placed 2nd in the small intermediate ensemble division. Kat Clary, Mika Gillman, Kelsi Graves and Cassie Harding were named to the All State Dance Team. Jadyn Keeler was named to the All-Region Dance team.

Varsity Pom Coach, Stephanie Stewart is in her 9th year of coaching the Bartlesville Varsity Pom squad and has won 6 State Titles.