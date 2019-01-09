Posted: Jan 09, 2019 8:58 AMUpdated: Jan 09, 2019 8:58 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

More than twenty judges from Oklahoma's First Judicial District will take the oath of office Monday morning. Oklahoma Supreme Court Justice John Reif will administer the oath. The ceremony is set for the 3rd-floor courtroom at the Wasington County Courthouse.

The Washington County Bar Association will host social gathering with refreshments after the ceremony.