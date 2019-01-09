Posted: Jan 09, 2019 9:38 AMUpdated: Jan 09, 2019 10:18 AM

Ty Loftis

The City of Bartlesville is offering free Christmas tree mulching again this season at the upper level parking lot of Sooner Park, located near Madison Blvd and Tuxedo Blvd.

Undecorated trees may be dropped off at the designated area just east of Madison Blvd. through Jan. 20. Mulch will be given out on a first come, first served basis. The mulch can be picked up Monday through Friday.

For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 918-338-4131.