Posted: Jan 09, 2019 9:49 AMUpdated: Jan 09, 2019 9:55 AM

Garrett Giles

Marketing flyer design concepts by Barking Dog Design Group based in Dewey were discussed in the Dewey Economic Development Authority meeting Tuesday evening. Cindy with Barking Dog Design in the meeting told the authority that mentioning demographics and services offered in Dewey should matter most in the flyer.

The DEDA would mention that they need to recognize the businesses already in Dewey. The Half-Dollar Café was used as an example after its closure in Dewey late last month. That led the DEDA to develop a Dewey Economic Development Authority Facebook page. They decided to use it as a way to recognize one business per month in Dewey.

The authority did move to add discussion to nominate their first ever Business of the Month in their next meeting. The marketing flyer will also be discussed in the next DEDA meeting with Barking Dog Design Group as they keep looing into design concepts. The City of Dewey hasn’t had a marketing flyer since their “Discovering Dewey” flyers they distributed in 2008.