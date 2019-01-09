Posted: Jan 09, 2019 11:33 AMUpdated: Jan 09, 2019 2:44 PM

Ty Loftis

An early morning traffic stop by Pawhuska police led to a search of semi-truck allegedly hauling up to 24,000 pounds of suspected marijuana.

The weed has landed four men in police custody.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden said two officers pulled over a semi-truck just before 3:00 a.m. because it didn’t stop at the four-way stop south of the Pawhuska city limits.

Upon approaching the 18-wheeler, the two officers reported smelling the odor of marijuana. Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden confirmed the report and adds that the four men were passing through town.

Virden also says they are waiting to execute a search warrant and things have been turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

We’ll have more updates on this story as it becomes available.

Photo Courtesy of the News on 6