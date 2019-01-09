Posted: Jan 09, 2019 1:26 PMUpdated: Jan 09, 2019 1:35 PM

Garrett Giles

A Conoco Phillips Scholarship recipient through Rogers State University’s Bartlesville Scholarship Breakfast a few years ago receives a promotion at Armstrong Bank in Bartlesville. Jessi Hawkins received the scholarship while working as a teller at Armstrong Bank and now works as the Assistant Vice President at Armstrong Bank.

Hawkins says she worked at Armstrong Bank as a teller while she attended classes at RSU. She says she knew she needed an education if she were to keep moving up at Armstrong Bank. Hawkins would go on to earn her bachelor’s degree in business administration management.

She says the Conoco Phillips Scholarship and Rogers State really helped her out. There were times where she wasn't sure if she was going to be able to get the things she needed so she could go attended classes. Those worries were lifted with the scholarship and Hawkins says she can't wait to award the next RSU recipient with a Conoco Phillips Scholarship.

During her time as a student, she also took care of her children with her husband. Hawkins says scheduling with RSU helped her family balance their lives well.

The next Bartlesville Scholarship Breakfast will be held on Friday, March 29 at the Bartlesville Community Center. The breakfast will be held at 8:15 in the morning. There is no cost to attend the event but RSU does have a goal to raise $25,000 this year during the breakfast.

You can register for the breakfast online by going to www.rsu.edu/development-foundation/upcoming-events/bartlesville-scholarship-breakfast/. That will take you to RSU's website and you can register at the bottom of the page.