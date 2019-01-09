Posted: Jan 09, 2019 1:39 PMUpdated: Jan 09, 2019 1:41 PM

Every summer OKM Music brings a performance to the Boys and Girls Club of Bartlesville in an effort to bring a love of music to local children. Last summer OKM Music had the Sons of Serendip perform at the Boys and Girls Club and several children asked the musicians about their craft and shared an interest in musical arts.

OKM Music board member John Mihm says they hope to expand their youth program to the Westside Community Center and the Salvation Army in Bartlesville. Getting more kids to interact with music is their objective at OKM Music. Their goals is to get one to five kids interested in music every time they have a concert for youth in the local community.

Mihm would mention that some problems arise with transportation. He says dealing with children can be a delicate issue especially when it comes to driving them safely from place to place. OKM Music is looking for volunteers to help with situations like the child transportation. If you would like to volunteer you can drop by OKM Music’s offices on 415 SE Dewey in Bartlesville, or you can give them a call at 918.336.9900.