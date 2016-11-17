Posted: Jan 09, 2019 2:23 PMUpdated: Jan 09, 2019 2:23 PM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State University Division of Agricultural Science and Natural Resources experts have identified two separate regions in the state to participate in the “Create Bridges” program, which is designed to build up rural economies. Osage County falls within the “Sandstone Hills region.”

Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Director Joni Nash says this be a good thing for the area.

The grant is worth $2.7 million and is also used in Arkansas and Kentucky. Researchers from Oklahoma State University, along with the University of Kentucky and the University of Arkansas will look to help rural communities strengthen their retail, tourism and entertainment sectors. This will hopefully bring in more business and employment opportunities.

There will be a meeting regarding the program at 9 in the morning on Friday, Jan. 24 in Pawnee at the Pawnee Nation office.