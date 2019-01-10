Posted: Jan 10, 2019 10:10 AMUpdated: Jan 10, 2019 10:18 AM

Garrett Giles

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bartlesville looks for you to join their cause to provide one-on-one professional relationships with area youth. While early bird registration has closed for this year’s Bowl for Kids’ Sake event, there is still time for you to register.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bartlesville has received 53 donations so far this year totaling $3,019. They have a goal to raise $133,367 this year. Bowl for Kids’ Sake is Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma’s largest and most important annual fundraiser.

Area Director Charlene Dew with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bartlesville says all you have to do is gather your squad, fundraise and party at Red Apple Bowling Center on Friday, Feb. 15th, Thursday, Feb. 21st and Friday, Feb. 22nd to help ignite the potential of children in our community.

Dew says you can contact her about the event by calling her at 918.213.4524. You can also shoot Charlene an email. Her email is charlene.dew@bbbsok.org. You can also follow their instructions on their website here.