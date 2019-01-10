Posted: Jan 10, 2019 12:09 PMUpdated: Jan 10, 2019 12:09 PM

Ty Loftis

Friday, Jan. 18 is the final day to register for the Primary Election in Osage County, which is scheduled for Feb. 12. There will be a vote for a Shidler School Board seat and open seats in the city of Pawhuska.

Osage County Election Board Secretary Kelly Choteau says as long as you are a United States citizen and an Oklahoma resident who is 18 years or older, you are eligible to apply to vote.

If you have never registered to vote or are not registered to vote in Osage County, you may apply by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application form by Jan. 18.

The County Election Board will respond in writing to every person who submits an application for voter registration. The response will either be a voter identification card listing the voter’s precinct number and polling place location or a letter explaining the reason the application for voter registration was not approved.

Choteau says that anyone who submits a voter application and has not received a response within 30 days should contact the County Election Board Office at 918-287-3036 or email OsageCounty@elections.ok.gov.

Oklahoma voter registration application forms are available at the County Election Board office, located at 630 Kihekah Ave. in Pawhuska. You can also find them at most tag agencies, post offices and public libraries in the county. You may also go to osage.okcounties,org.