Posted: Jan 10, 2019 12:52 PMUpdated: Jan 10, 2019 12:54 PM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate the fire that killed 59-year-old Katherine Johnson in November. Early reports show firefighters responded to a fire near 5th and North Cherokee around 1:30 and 4 o’clock on the morning of the fire. When the fire was contained, Dewey fire fighters say they found Katherine’s body in the back of the home.

Active Public Information Officer Adam Whitney says they have only been able to determine the cause of death in recent weeks. Whitney says it has been determined that Katherine died from smoke inhalation in the house fire.

Whitney says OSBI has made no arrests in the case.