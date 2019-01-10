Posted: Jan 10, 2019 1:55 PMUpdated: Jan 10, 2019 1:57 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County GOP Executive Committee has set a Precinct Meeting at the call of the Republican State Committee. The purpose of the meeting is to elect officials and select delegates for the Washington County Republican Convention. The meeting includes all county precincts and will be held at Arvest Bank’s Eastside Branch located at 4225 SE Adams Road in Bartlesville. It will be held on Tuesday, January 29 at 6:30 p.m.

Those attending will be able to select precinct officials and register for the county and state conventions as delegates. Delegate requests should include the delegate’s name, address, phone number, email address and voter ID number, if available. Anyone unable to attend, who would like to be a delegate can email a request to the Washington County GOP.

Deadline for delegates to sign up for the Washington County Convention is Friday, February 1 at 5 p.m. Delegate requests should be sent to info@washingtoncountyokgop.com.

The Washington County Republican Convention will be held February 16 at Arvest’s Eastside Branch. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with the convention convening at 10 a.m.