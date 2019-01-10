Posted: Jan 10, 2019 3:19 PMUpdated: Jan 10, 2019 3:19 PM

A Bartlesville man who was arrested on a warrant for a felony bigamy charge made a court appearance on Thursday. Justin Lambert stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse for the bigamy charges that date back to 2015.

According to an affidavit, Lambert’s estranged wife found out that Lambert married a woman in Texas in 2007 and filed for divorce in 2010, however the paperwork was never finalized. When Lambert’s wife attempted to file for divorce he stated that he refused to divorce one wife and he will do the same with her.

Police made contact with Lambert in March 2018. Lambert stated that he had gotten a divorce with the woman in Texas but he could not remember the date and did not have any paperwork. Lambert’s current wife was able to provide paperwork that confirmed the Texas divorce was never finalized.

Lambert then admitted to police that he knew the previous divorce was never granted before he married his current wife.

Lambert posted a $1,500 bond. His next scheduled court appearance is set for March 8.