Posted: Jan 11, 2019 10:13 AMUpdated: Jan 11, 2019 10:13 AM

Ty Loftis

The attorneys for the four men arrested in Pawhuska for transporting what is suspected to be thousands of pounds of marijuana say this has been a major misunderstanding. The attorneys add that with any luck their clients won’t spend another night in jail. Andrew Ross, David Dirksen, Tadesse Deneke and Farah Warsame are all in custody. Their bond is set at $40,000 apiece.

Two men were driving an 18-wheeler with the suspected marijuana in it and there was a mini-van escorting the truck. The two men in the mini-van were part of the security detail.

Attorney Matt Lyons, who represents the drivers of the mini-van, gave the following statement to the News on 6:

“Their exact reason for being there was to avoid something like yesterday from happening,” Lyons said. “These guys want nothing to do with the black market marijuana business.”

Colorado Hemp Attorney Frank Robinson represents the company that bought the hemp from Kentucky. Robinson says he was surprised to find out what had happened.

“Who in their right mind would be importing marijuana into Colorado,” Lyons said? “It just doesn’t pass the sniff test to be quite candid.”

Robinson adds recent legislation signed by President Trump makes the transportation of industrial hemp legal.

We will have more updates on this story as they become available.

Photo Courtesy of the News on 6.