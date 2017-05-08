Posted: Jan 11, 2019 10:34 AMUpdated: Jan 11, 2019 10:34 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Commissioners will have a meeting Monday morning at 10 o’ clock and it looks to be a busy morning.

Kay Kelley will be on hand to give an E911 update and Israel Barlow will be on hand to give a presentation regarding GPS tracking for equipment and vehicles.

The County Commissioners will consider taking quotes to improve the judge’s chambers on the floor of the Osage County Courthouse. They will also consider taking action regarding damage to two sheriff’s vehicles. That money would be paid from the deductible fund.

The meeting takes place at The Courthouse in Pawhuska for those interested in attending.