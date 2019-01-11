Posted: Jan 11, 2019 10:36 AMUpdated: Jan 11, 2019 10:36 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Nowata School Board will go into executive session Monday night for Superintendent Chris Tanner’s annual evaluation Monday night. Once the board returns to open session it will consider renewing the superintendent’s contract for 2020.

The agenda also calls for the board to hear from Terry Rowe of Harrisson Energy Partners with information on building automation. The board will consider an energy study with the firm after the presentation.

Monday night’s school board meeting is set for 6 o’clock at the high school commons.