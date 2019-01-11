Posted: Jan 11, 2019 12:19 PMUpdated: Jan 11, 2019 12:20 PM

Garrett Giles

Philanthropic Education Organization Sisterhood Representative Mary Johnson says PEO Sisterhood will celebrate their 150th anniversary as an organization in 2019. Johnson also says PEO Sisterhood has a desire to serve our local communities. PEO Sisterhood aims to imrpove educational opportunies for women in the community. They also aim to help women achieve ambitious goals while working toward the general improvement of the community

Johnson says she has served with Chapter CH with PEO Sisterhood for 38 years. 39 women that currently serve in Chapter CH alongside Johnson in the sisterhood. Johnson explains the women in the Bartlesville PEO Sisterhood come from all walks of life. The PEO Sisterhood in Bartleville has had teachers, ranchers, artists and real estate brokers have served in the sisterhood in Bartleville. A state Senator has even helped serve in the sisterhood

Half a million women have been involved in the program nationwide since its establishment the 1930's.