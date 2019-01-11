Posted: Jan 11, 2019 1:31 PMUpdated: Jan 11, 2019 1:31 PM

Ty Loftis

If you have ever had the desire to share your knowledge of nature with others, your chance has finally come.

The Joseph H. Williams Tallgrass Prairie Preserve just north of Pawhuska is looking for guides to give relevant information to park visitors. The volunteer program promotes the Nature Conservatory’s mission to conserve the lands and waters on which all life depends.

On Jan. 17, there will be an informational meeting at the Bartlesville Public Library at 7 in the evening. There will also be a meeting on Jan. 20 at 2 in the afternoon at the Hardesty Regional Library in Tulsa. If you are unable to attend these meetings, contact Kay Krebbs at 918-287-4803 or 918-855-7189. You can also send an email to kkrebbs@tnc.org.

Volunteer duties will be shared with others on a daily basis from Feb. 1 to Dec. 23.