Posted: Jan 11, 2019

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority sponsors a Housing Development Study to determine what housing should come to Bartlesville. While the housing survey will emphasize housing needs for downtown Bartlesville, the data could be used for other areas in the city. The survey will help figure out the type and amount of housing the area needs. The survey will also focus on how the housing can support a wide range of demographics in Bartlesville.

The results of the survey will be aimed at helping Bartlesville public agencies, property owners, and potential developers and investors understand the need for various types of potential downtown housing investments. You can take the private 5 to 10 minute survey online here.

For more information on the Housing Development Study, contact the Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority's Executive Director Chris Wilson at 918.214.8501.