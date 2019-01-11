Posted: Jan 11, 2019 2:26 PMUpdated: Jan 11, 2019 2:48 PM

The Ramona Police Department receives three ballistic helmets and two portable breathalyzers from the U.S. Deputy Sheriff's Association. Ramona Police Chief Dave Lynd says he did some research on public safety gear online when he stumbled upon the U.S. Deputy Sheriff's Association's website.

Lynd says he read the testimonials from smaller agencies like the Ramona Police Department and saw how they helped them receive public safety gear. That lead Lynd to make contact with the U.S. Deputy Sheriff's Association.

Chief Lynd says the U.S. Deputy Sheriff's Association made contact with him within a day to discuss the needs at the RPD. The gear was in Lynd's hands a couple weeks after that initial contact. Lynd says the the portable breathalyzers will now help them monitor local roadways. Checking for impaired drivers near the Cherokee Casino along the highway will be one of the RPD's main priorities.