Posted: Jan 11, 2019 3:00 PMUpdated: Jan 11, 2019 3:04 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Fire Department raises funds to replace out of date structure gear. According to the National Fire Protection Association, such equipment only has a life span of ten years. The structure gear for the Washington County Fire Department that is currently in use is 14 years old at the minimum.

Washington County Emergency Management Director Kerry Cox says they have made efforts in the past to get new gear. He says they have gone after a couple grants to no avail in the past two years. The department has needed to focus on other areas like vehicle maintenance which kept them from focusing on structure gear for their firefighters.

The WCFD says it is in need of 16 sets for their firefighters with each costing over $2,000. Cox says they have only raised $500 so far since starting the fundraiser a couple months ago.

Fire departments in major jurisdictions have helped outfit the WCFD firefighters working at the station now. Those jurisdiction include Oklahoma City and the metropolitan area. Cox says the borrowed gear has helped out while they try to find new gear. Without the donated gear, Cox says the WCFD wouldn't be able to offer the fire services they have to offer.

If you wish to make a donation, you can drop by the station located at the old Walmart on Adams Rd. in Bartlesville. They are on the south side of the building weekdays from 9 until 5 in the evening. You can also send a donation to the by sending your donation to the Washington County Fire Department at 3931 SE Adams Rd., Bartlesville, OK, 74006.

(Photo courtesy: Washington County Emergency Management)