Posted: Jan 11, 2019 3:23 PMUpdated: Jan 11, 2019 3:38 PM

Max Gross

A Tulsa County man was arrested in Bartlesville after failing to register as sex offender. Timothy Wright was convicted of making indecent proposals to a minor child in 2006. Wright made an appearance at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday facing felony failure to register charges.

According to an affidavit, Bartlesville police were contacted in regards to man acting suspiciously in the Walmart parking lot. Wright was allegedly walking around cars and looking inside of them. An officer in a patrol vehicle was headed toward Wright when he turned around and started walking the other way.

Wright advised that he was looking for partially smoked cigarettes on the ground. When providing identification Wright also advised the officer that he was an unregistered sex offender. Wright stated he had been living in the woods near the Eastland Shopping Center.

A Tulsa detective confirmed that Wright had not been in compliance since 2011. Wright’s bond was set at $7,500. He is due back in court on February 8.