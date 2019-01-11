Posted: Jan 11, 2019 3:36 PMUpdated: Jan 11, 2019 3:41 PM

A plaque and check from the Public Service Company of Oklahoma will be acknowledge at the Washington County Commissioners meeting on Monday. Both the plaque and the check were sent to District 2 Commissioner Mike Bouvier and both items regard Washington County's participation in the 2018 Peak Performer Program.

A contract closeout certification on behalf of the Washington County Adult Center will be discussed in the meeting. Washington County Emergency Management Director will go on to present a Emergency Management Performance Grant next.

Also in their Monday meeting, the Washington County Commissioners will quit a claim deed. Later they will review a letter from the Copan Fire Department as they have a need for a surplus truck.

To end their meeting, the commissioners will hear and discuss reports from the county clerk's office, the county health department and the county sheriff office's Board of Prisoners.