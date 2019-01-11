Posted: Jan 11, 2019 4:02 PMUpdated: Jan 11, 2019 4:02 PM

Max Gross

Oklahoma Wesleyan basketball is set to play its fourth game in last seven days with a Saturday road trip to Kansas Wesleyan University.

The top-ranked men’s team rebounded nicely with Thursday’s win over McPherson after dropping its first game of the season to Southwestern on Monday. The Eagles will face a challenge with the Coyotes who are among the top defensive teams in the country.

Eagles head coach Donnie Bostwick says ball movement will be a key to success.

The OKWU offense righted the ship with 103 points scored in Thursday’s win. The Eagles took care of KWU in the first matchup, 78-64. The Coyotes are 9-7 on the year.

The Lady Eagles are riding a four-game winning streak entering the weekend. OKWU has topped 80 points in its two wins this week. The Lady Eagles will try for their fourth road win in Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference play. Kansas Wesleyan won the first matchup between the two teams, 80-64.The Lady Coyotes 12-6 overall and sit in third place in the KCAC standings.

Radio coverage from Salina, Kansas can be heard on 1500 AM—99.1 FM KPGM. Tipoff for the doubleheader is set for 1 p.m.