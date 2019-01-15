Posted: Jan 15, 2019 11:23 AMUpdated: Jan 15, 2019 1:09 PM

Garrett Giles

An accident just before 8 o'clock Tuesday morning snarled traffice at Silver Lake Rd and Adams Blvd in Bartlesville. The mishap blocked the majority of the intersection and traffic was forced to wait or take an alternate route.

According to Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings, a car was heading westbound on Adams Blvd when they tried turning left onto Silver Lake Rd. That's when the collision occurred as the second vehicle was heading eastbound on Adams when the first vehicle attempted to turn north onto Silver Lake.