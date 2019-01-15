News
Bartlesville
Posted: Jan 15, 2019 11:23 AMUpdated: Jan 15, 2019 1:09 PM
Three Receive Minor Injuries in Tuesday Morning Crash
An accident just before 8 o'clock Tuesday morning snarled traffice at Silver Lake Rd and Adams Blvd in Bartlesville. The mishap blocked the majority of the intersection and traffic was forced to wait or take an alternate route.
According to Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings, a car was heading westbound on Adams Blvd when they tried turning left onto Silver Lake Rd. That's when the collision occurred as the second vehicle was heading eastbound on Adams when the first vehicle attempted to turn north onto Silver Lake.
The three people involved in the accident drove themselves to the hospital. All three have been reported to have minor injuries. A citation was given to the driver in the car that tried turning north onto Silver Lake. The citation was give because the driver failed to yield to the eastbound vehicle.
« Back to News